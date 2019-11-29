News in your town

Our opinion: Yes, Eleanor, there will be a tree-lighting

Gilligan: Time change a good move, but not 1 state at a time

Our opinion: Be grateful for small business and shop locally

Rubin: Despite U.S.-Beijing tensions, Philadelphia Orchestra expands musical ties in China

Hyde: Mindfulness: It's all about being fully present

Nabhan: Environmental extremism becoming deadly; Dubuque should reject it

Page: Warren puts brakes on ‘Medicare for All’ for good reason

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: VA health care services top-notch for this veteran

Sutterlin: U.S. losing the battle in economic progress

Tucker: Democrats must focus on issues that voters care about

Goldberg: Louisiana election may not be crushing loss for conservatives

Our opinion: City should give Paramount ability to change lights

Leubsdorf: Assessing Buttigieg’s strengths, weaknesses as he gains steam in Iowa