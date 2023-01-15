I am writing to share my view of the article that was written about the Kwanzaa event at the Multicultural Family Center on Dec. 28. This column is intended to highlight major issues with the article and to correct them.
The story begins with a dreary, dismal scene that sets a poor tone for the remainder of the article. The first three paragraphs are chock full of odd words that have negative connotations. The worst part is that the first three paragraphs made the front page of the paper while the rest of the story trailed behind. Here are the first impressions that made the front page:
“Area residents … strolled … chewing short ribs and cornbread”
“Videos played in a dimmed office where kids ran with abandon”
“Block letters … kept falling off the glass”
These statements are offensive and completely out of context. The guests who attended the event were not animals that chewed on short ribs, they were citizens who dined on spare ribs. The children running around with “abandon” (which literally means unsupervised or with no restraint) were learning to dance from the event host, and the “dimmed office” was the coat room that had the music videos playing over the loudspeakers. The two happenings were mutually exclusive. The block letters falling off the glass happened during setup and were fixed by time the party started. It seems as if every negative light that could have been shed on the event was, and I would recommend replacing it with the corrections I have made here.
The author does a decent job of explaining Kwanzaa and includes commentary from one of the event hosts and one of the MFC board members; however, at the end of the article there is an issue with the tone of the interview of one of the guests at the party. The interview paints a picture of a mother with a child “wriggling” beneath her while she puts a Kufi cap onto him. She is then referred to as a “Chicago transplant who has been in Dubuque for three years.” I am glad that the author included that she felt at home, but I, personally, would never want to be called a transplant from the place I had moved from. She is a newer Dubuque resident, and the article could have simply ended with the story of a mother who has found a space where she feels comfortable in our wonderful city of Dubuque.
The author is a recent accounting and aviation management graduate from the University of Dubuque. She is currently working as an audit intern at RSM US and as a site supervisor at the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque. She has a passion for people and for her work.
