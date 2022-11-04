Election Day is almost here, and we want you to know about all the steps Iowa election officials take to ensure your vote is safe. Iowa is ranked among the top three states in the nation for election administration and we work together in a bipartisan way to ensure the integrity of the vote.

There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation floating around regarding elections and voting. We urge Iowans not to fall for rumors and instead rely on the facts. Here are just a few of the ways we protect Iowa’s elections:

Paul Pate is serving his third term as Iowa’s secretary of state and commissioner of elections. He previously served as mayor of Cedar Rapids and as an Iowa state senator.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.