The world lost a sweetheart with the death of Sister Donalda Kehoe, a Franciscan sister who banged out kind and occasionally sassy notes on a manual typewriter well into her 90s from her home at Clare House.
I and others in our newsroom were the lucky recipients of her whimsical musings, always complimentary, sometimes including an acrostic or a limerick and occasionally with a little treat tucked inside. She once sent a news clerk who had helped her with an obituary a sweet thank-you note with a gold medal inside for her top-notch customer service.
Some of the letters I got included a 4-cent Freedom of the Press stamp, and she was inclined toward awarding $2 bills to those she liked. She was a big fan of TH columnist Kurt Ullrich, and she wrote him a letter just last year, complete with a $2 bill — which she told him to spend on a haircut.
Sister Donalda was prolific on her Royal 440 manual typewriter. She wouldn’t let go of the old machine. “The manual typewriter and I think at the same speed,” she said. And she credited O’Toole Office Supply Co. on Main Street with keeping typewriter ribbon for her use.
In the letters she sent me, she often signed off as “an avid, 90-something feisty Irish reader.” My kind of woman. She celebrated 75 years in the Franciscan sisterhood last year. Sister Donalda died this month, just two days after her 95th birthday.
Cheers to this dear lady and to the joy she spread with her wit and words.
Speaking of words ...
It’s been fun hearing from readers who gave Wordle a try after I mentioned in a column a month ago that I had become a devotee of the game and that every word nerd should play.
The online word puzzle keeps gaining in popularity and now has been purchased by the New York Times. So far, it’s still available for free, but some players are grumpy about the move because there have been some issues with how player stats — including win streaks — are being transferred from the old version to the new.
I’m not that worried about it. My streak has been broken already.
Which brings me to the most commonly asked question among Wordle players: What’s your go-to word to start with? Players have six tries to guess a five-letter word, and the game responds by telling you whether your guess includes any of the correct letters and whether those letters are also in the right place. Scrabble meets MasterMind, in board game vernacular. Therefore, your first guess has a big impact on how quickly you solve the puzzle.
There is one school of thought that the first couple of guesses should always include a lot of letters that commonly appear in words and a lot of different vowels. If that’s your M.O., then maybe you start with ADIEU and follow up with something like SNORT that gets some common consonants. One player told me he uses the same three words every time and then almost always can guess correctly on the fourth or fifth guess.
That’s one approach. But it’s not mine. I don’t want to guess anything that couldn’t be correct. I change up my first guess every day in the hopes of getting lucky. With that other player’s approach, he won’t get it on guess two or even three. My way, in 35 games, I’ve gotten it in two, four times, and in three, seven times. (I guess my stats transferred OK.)
But here’s the catch. One time I didn’t solve it — and that other guy’s theory would have helped. The word was light. And I figured out in a few guesses that it ended in -ight. But I didn’t think about it long enough to realize that it still could be a lot of things — light, right, sight, might, fight, night, tight. I figured out too late that I should have guessed a word like snarl or smart, and then I could have gotten there before I’d used up my guesses.
That’s my approach. Let me know what your go-to guesses are.
It’s almost fish fry time
We’re gearing up to present one of your road maps to area fish fry season. If you are part of a local parish or community center — or just someone who looks forward to this time of year, battered in all its deep-fried, dipped-in-tartar-sauce goodness — let us know of your fish-fry plans.
We will compile a comprehensive list, complete with an interactive map, of church and community events to help you catch your favorite tri-state fish fries throughout Lent.
Contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at megan.gloss@thmedia.com or 563-588-5638 to be included by Wednesday, Feb. 23.