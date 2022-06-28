Patriotic celebrations come in many forms, mashed into multiple generic days. Would that we focus on specific concepts. This is the season for reflection on our heritage. We start with Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May. This is to recognize the institution of our organized military, not the soldiers/sailors themselves. The next is a biggie, Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, started by Union and/or Confederate widows (still arguing to this day over who was first) to decorate graves of the fallen. This has morphed into honoring all veterans, living and dead, though it really should be focused only on those who died in wartime.
A short break and we have Flag Day, June 14, to honor the 1777 design of the American flag. That’s it. No recognition of veterans or anyone else. The summer climax is July 4th, or Independence Day, when we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, though our celebrations tend toward other diversions. It has nothing to do, nothing, about veterans and the military. And the fireworks obsession is about the “rockets red glare” over Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, which we almost lost until the British let us win while they were involved with a little dustup with Napoleon. There were no fireworks July 4, 1776. And no patriotic military parades.
Finally, Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to honor all veterans, though it started only to note the signing of the peace treaty after World War I.
