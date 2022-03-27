Suggested requirements for the easing of sanctions on Russia.
No matter what Ukraine has to do to stop the murder of its citizens and stop the destruction, the rest of the world needs to send a message that unwarranted aggression will no longer be tolerated. This can be accomplished by not easing sanctions until the following occur:
1) Complete withdrawal of all Russian troops, operatives, etc. from all of Ukraine — including the separatist regions and Crimea.
2) Russia admits that Ukraine is a sovereign country (with Crimea) that can make its own decisions as it sees fit — including who it cooperates with, the size of its armed forces, etc. And Russia will not infiltrate Ukraine and/or foment unrest and will not arm and/or supply groups in Ukraine.
3) Russia must pay for the damage it has done in Ukraine. If Russia refuses, then the assets that have been seized/frozen should be turned over to Ukraine for rebuilding.
4) Putin and top officials must face a War Crimes Trial — even if they refuse to participate. Indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets (hospitals, schools, etc.), wholesale killing of civilians, must not be tolerated or brushed aside.
There are probably many more points to consider but this is a start, and sanctions should not be eased until these are met. Appeasing bullies has and will never work. It did not work with Hitler and it has not and will not work with Putin and other bullies.