The Dubuque Community School District needs to decide quickly.
The “Return-to-Learn” plan, released on July 1, is utterly indecisive. They say they have come up with three scenarios: in-person, hybrid, completely online.
What other scenarios are there? In my mind it is very clear that the hybrid solution is the only one possible. A completely in-person model does not allow for social distancing. An online delivery of the curriculum should be avoided at all costs. Teachers are not trained sufficiently in this, technology is problematic, and most importantly, the students need the social benefits of being with their peers and teachers. This leaves the hybrid model.
If decided upon soon, teachers will be able to seriously prepare for this scenario and in the unlikely event that virus miraculously disappears, it would be easy to transition to in-person. And in the likely event that things get worse, moving over to completely online would be doable.
Whatever the choice is, I implore the school district to mandate facial coverings. We need to be leaders in this matter.
Educating our children is one of the most important things we do. Whatever the costs are, we must be willing to pay. Wherever the needs are, we must volunteer to be there. Teachers and parents will need all the help and support we can give them. Child-care, extra teachers, tutors and mentors will be required. Our community is a great one — let’s all step up to the plate for the sake of our kids.