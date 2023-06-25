June is an important time for me and my family because it’s Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Unfortunately, my family is one of millions across the nation who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Currently, there are more than 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 66,000 in Iowa.

As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. By 2050, the number of seniors aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to double to nearly 13 million.

Theisen is a dedicated advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, serving as a member of the Iowa Chapter Board of Directors since 2022. He has successfully raised over $350,000 since 2017, contributing to the association’s mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Theisen’s passion lies in raising awareness and driving positive change for individuals and families impacted by this challenging condition.

