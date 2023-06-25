June is an important time for me and my family because it’s Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Unfortunately, my family is one of millions across the nation who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Currently, there are more than 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 66,000 in Iowa.
As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. By 2050, the number of seniors aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to double to nearly 13 million.
These statistics might make it seem like the future is bleak. Over the past two years, however, hope has started to shine through as two new treatments were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that, for the first time ever, can slow down the progression of the disease in those with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s. These treatments don’t provide a cure, but after many decades without any treatment options, there is hope on the horizon in the “era of treatment.”
Now more than ever, early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease are vital, and the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging individuals who are experiencing cognitive issues to schedule an appointment with their doctor. An early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s provides many benefits, including access to new treatments.
While new treatments are a critical benefit to an early diagnosis, there are also other important benefits for individuals and their families. You will have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials to help advance research, and it might even provide health benefits. The Alzheimer’s Association has a free and easy to use service called TrialMatch, which can connect you with clinical trials you might be eligible for.
Getting a diagnosis also gives you a chance to prioritize lifestyle changes like exercising, staying mentally and socially active and stopping smoking, which can preserve your cognitive health and function longer and improve your overall quality of life. Having answers can also decrease anxiety about the symptoms you’re experiencing and give you and your family the opportunity to make the most of your time together and find resources and support programs.
Being able to seek out more information and resources about the disease can help you plan for your future as well. You will be able to participate in legal, financial and future care decisions if you wish. You can also decide with your family ahead of time how you will address issues like driving or wandering. Deciding things like this in advance can help you potentially stay in your home longer and save on medical and long-term care costs.
Throughout June, and all year long, my family supports the fight to end this terrible disease and the Alzheimer’s Association through fundraising and volunteerism. The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter has free, local care and support resources to help northeast Iowa families facing the disease.
Theisen is a dedicated advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, serving as a member of the Iowa Chapter Board of Directors since 2022. He has successfully raised over $350,000 since 2017, contributing to the association’s mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Theisen’s passion lies in raising awareness and driving positive change for individuals and families impacted by this challenging condition.