It has been my honor and a significant privilege to serve the citizens of Dubuque for 26 years. It is my intention to retire from public service at the end of my term, Dec. 31, 2021, and I want to thank everyone for the opportunity to contribute, first as a Ward representative for 10 years, and then as your mayor for the past 16 years.
Dubuque, in its evolution, remains a special place … my hometown. It has been an amazing journey — from my grandparents’ home on Argyle Street in Dubuque’s North End, where with our mother, my six siblings and I moved in 1952 when our father left the family and from where, on the steps of that home in April 2005, I announced my intention to run for the office of mayor. My gratitude to homeowner Dave Giegerich, who purchased it from my mother, for that memory. I cannot adequately thank my family, friends and most particularly my wife, Deborah, for over a quarter-century of unwavering encouragement, perseverance and dedication to our community.
In 2005, I shared my belief that “the next five years will define the next 50 for Dubuque.” Progress has been the mantra during this tenure, and I want to thank the members of the various City Councils with whom I have served over these many years, along with our internationally recognized city manager, Mike Van Milligen, and his staff, past and current, for their dedication, confidence and for advancing a shared vision for a sustainable Dubuque. I want to thank the citizens, community leaders, schools, churches, businesses and nonprofits who encouraged this direction, embraced sustainable practices and continue to implement important changes accordingly.
In reflection, I am proud that our early 2006 City Council actions included the long overdue and unanimous approval to add sexual orientation to the Human Rights Amendment. And, importantly, that all the warnings against doing so have been proven false.
Over the past 16 years, the City’s increased investment in arts and culture has served to unleash an economic engine for our community, and has enabled children, residents and visitors to explore and understand the impact of arts and culture to our lives. Whether it’s in a museum, a gallery, a park, on the street, on the side of a building, or virtually, we can experience the power that music, visual art, performing arts, independent films, poetry, architecture, cuisine and murals offer us as ways to reach out and communicate with one another. It’s most important now.
By 2007, Sustainable Dubuque was born through the work of a citizen task force, supported by city staff, to become a model focused on “economic prosperity, environmental integrity, and social/cultural vibrancy.” Visioning sessions and local leadership prompted actions that yielded important results in stabilizing the local economy and laid the foundation for a truly sustainable city. These included planned and managed growth, with infrastructure improvements, highway connections, creation of business parks, stormwater management and more.
It is widely experienced that cities cannot “cut their way to prosperity,” if they wish to thrive. The City Council and city staff, together with our public/private partners, have remained committed to the next generation through thoughtful decision-making and timely infrastructure investments at historically low interest rates, positioning Dubuque to be among the most livable communities — one that is easily accessed to support economic, cultural and tourism development — one in which mixed-use housing, retail and entertainment venues can be found in the heart of Dubuque, its downtown and historic Millwork District — and one that has identified, as a top priority, the importance of investing in programs and policies to create equitable, inclusive opportunities where our children and grandchildren can have confidence they will grow up safe, be educated, and have choices.
Dubuque’s improvement programs and projects are nationally recognized, notably, from the U.S. Conference of Mayors; the National Civic League; Forbes; Kiplinger’s Personal Finance; and many more. These recognitions are merited by our hard-working organizations, citizens and community partners who are creating the kind of community in which people want to remain, return to and retire in. The recognitions are vital to our economic progress, recruitment of business and industry, in supporting growth and expansion of our local businesses, and in providing a variety of employment opportunities for current and future members of our community.
Our world is changing. Civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation will guide Dubuque on its path to a “sustainable” future for all citizens. Leadership, most importantly, is about vision and responsibility.
I look forward to spending a bit more time with family, friends and at our grandchildren’s events, after I take my bride of 37 years on a vacation! Borrowing from the renowned Billie Holiday’s lyrics; we’ll “be seeing you in all the old familiar places.” Take care of yourselves and one another!