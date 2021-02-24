I grew up next to Susan. She and her family were, and still are, great friends of myself and my parents. Her father, Frank, was a hard-working business man; something she has clearly inherited from him. When Susan moved back to her hometown of Dubuque, she saw a great potential for the city. She contacted my husband, a local architect, to help her create her vision. With the help of many others, she worked to improve Cable Car square and many other developments. Susan and her spouse also opened a restaurant, Magoo’s, which provides many jobs for young college students here in Dubuque.
In addition to her business contributions, Susan has been involved with many philanthropic endeavors for the city. Her philanthropic efforts have primarily focused on Dubuque’s Arts & Culture environment, which has provided many opportunities for the creative and social aspect of this city. I can’t think of a better person to represent the people in Ward 1 for City Council. We will be voting for Susan Farber.