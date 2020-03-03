Just between us friends, I had a feeling I knew which new-to-the-TH comic strip would get the most votes.
As I warned readers a couple of weeks ago, the comic strip “Retail” is no longer appearing in the TH. Cartoonist Norm Feuti ended his run drawing “Retail” to devote time to writing and illustrating books.
In its place, I offered two strips for reader consideration, running for a week each.
“Macanudo” ran last week to a lukewarm response. A few appreciated its quirkiness, but no one was in love with it. Meanwhile, I had some readers write in who had already scouted out “Between Friends” or had seen it in other publications and liked it. Its run continues this week, and I’ll continue to take input, but it looks like we’ll give “Between Friends” the slot, at least in the short term.
Thanks to all who weighed in, let me know if you’ve got other ideas.
Spellers, start your engines
Throughout the tri-state area, and in pockets across the country, there are youngsters devoting hours on end to prepare for a shot at the Super Bowl of student competitions: the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The road to the big one begins here with the
33rd annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee.
For more than three decades, the TH has hosted the region’s top spellers, and we are proud to have sent every one of our champions on an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
This year’s TH bee takes place Saturday morning, March 14, at Loras College. We’re thrilled to have Loras College as sponsor again this year. It’s an exciting event and the stakes are high; these kids study for months. Poise under pressure is a key to pulling off the win.
If you’ve never been a spectator at a spelling bee, come check it out. I guarantee you’ll be impressed by these kids, who will likely spell many words you’ve never heard before.
Everyone is welcome to come by the Loras College Alumni Campus Center at 9 a.m. March 14 and see 31 kids from the region willing to test their skills in front of an audience, peers and a panel of judges.
If you can’t make it to the bee, you can watch it live over TelegraphHerald.com.
You can almost smell the fish frying
Now that we’re immersed in March and the Lenten season, it’s that favorite time of year: Fish Fry Season. Like last year, we’ve got a handy-dandy online map that will tell you where and when a bunch of area fish frys are happening. You can even add one if you know of one we missed. Check it out at telegraphherald.com/fish.