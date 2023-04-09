There is a growing sentiment, in even people of faith, that “thoughts and prayers” in the face of horrible evil and tragedy does little to nothing and that action and only legislative action achieves greater justice.

In my estimation, that sentiment reveals a subtle and profound lack of faith and an impoverished understanding of what prayer is. It is yet another troubling sign that the gradual absence of God in our society is leading us to distorted understandings of God and that in turn drives more people from the spirit of faith in God, Who is Goodness itself.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Robert Gross is a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and is presently the pastor of St. Joseph Church, Bellevue, Iowa; St. Catherine Parish, St. Catherine, Iowa; St. Donatus Parish, St. Donatus, Iowa: and Sts. Peter and Paul, Springbrook, Iowa. He became pastor in July 2022. He has been a priest for 15 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.