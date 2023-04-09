There is a growing sentiment, in even people of faith, that “thoughts and prayers” in the face of horrible evil and tragedy does little to nothing and that action and only legislative action achieves greater justice.
In my estimation, that sentiment reveals a subtle and profound lack of faith and an impoverished understanding of what prayer is. It is yet another troubling sign that the gradual absence of God in our society is leading us to distorted understandings of God and that in turn drives more people from the spirit of faith in God, Who is Goodness itself.
It is a tactic of Satan to blame God for the evil that Satan is the source of. In the Garden of Eden, the serpent was the source of sin. He tricked our first parents into disobedience and he has been tricking us ever since.
Recommended for you
Now this does not excuse evil with the excuse, “The devil made me do it.” Adam and Eve chose evil and the consequences were horrific. But we cannot blame God for this. The great people of the Bible and the great people of justice throughout the centuries all found their inner strength, their courage, and their conviction in life by a deep and abiding prayer life with God. It wasn’t a superficial, “thoughts and prayers.” It was waiting on God, opening themselves to God, it was conversion of life from selfishness and pride to radical love and service. It was being emptied of all that is not of God so that all the goodness, love, charity, forgiveness, and justice of God could dwell in them to be the forces for the Kingdom of Jesus.
If Jesus didn’t pray to his Heavenly Father, he would not be the Son of God. If St. Francis of Assisi didn’t pray, he would not have set the world on fire. If it wasn’t for prayer, St. Mother Teresa would not have served the poor. If it wasn’t for prayer, St. John Paul II would not have faced communism head on with courage and non-violence. If it wasn’t for prayer, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would never have marched at Selma. If it wasn’t for prayer, Katherine Koonce, the headmaster of Covenant School in Nashville, would not have given her life for the life of her students.
The life of authentic and deep prayer is the encounter with Divine and Transforming Love. That is the source of strength in all great and heroic people who work for justice. I am in agreement with the need to address gun violence in our society through legislation, but let’s not blame “thoughts and prayers,” but rather let’s blame ourselves for our pride, our inaction, our selfishness, the idol of our politics, our greed, our anger, our lust, and our desire for control. Let’s blame ourselves for our sins and let’s fall on our knees in prayer and ask the Lord to transform us in His likeness which is the way of love, forgiveness, justice, non-violence, and praise of the God who made us in His image and likeness. Lord, convert us! Please help us not despise Your Hand that can change us for the better through prayer. Amen.
The Rev. Robert Gross is a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and is presently the pastor of St. Joseph Church, Bellevue, Iowa; St. Catherine Parish, St. Catherine, Iowa; St. Donatus Parish, St. Donatus, Iowa: and Sts. Peter and Paul, Springbrook, Iowa. He became pastor in July 2022. He has been a priest for 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.