I am addressing Ed Fisher’s letter dated Dec. 9, regarding his assessment of Abby Finkenauer’s performance as our representative in Congress.
Ed stated that Abby “only followed party lines in voting for impeachment.” I believe Abby voted for the first article of impeachment because President Donald Trump abused his power and admitted it himself. By withholding aid to Ukraine, even though Congress had approved it, Trump abused his power as defined in the Constitution.
The second article of impeachment is obstruction of Congress. Apparently believing that he is above the law, Trump refused to allow members of his administration to testify before Congress.
Fair-minded people, including Abby, would certainly recognize Trump’s refusal as obstruction of Congress.
Ed also accused Abby of “not caring or standing with her constituents.”
I personally have seen her work with our veterans. Within the first month of office, she listened to local veterans’ issues. She was able to secure the increase in pay that was due them, as well as back pay. This means a new life for these folks because Abby did her job.
Abby is in constant contact with our farmers, rural producers and Iowa families. She is working on a biodiesel tax credit to allow our small businesses to bid for technology grants and contracts. This required reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans.
I am proud of her hard work and will certainly vote to keep her representing the 1st District.