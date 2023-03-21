We have a digital photo frame in our living room. Each time you walk by, it randomly displays photos taken of our lives over the span of the digital age. There I am, smiling impishly like a thief caught in the act. There we are dusted with flour while making lefse. There are the family dogs nosing their way through our story.

Throughout this photographic march through time, my face changes. My cheekbones fade behind an invasion of flesh. My hair recedes as if washed away by a slow-moving tsunami. Children grow up before my eyes. I yearn for the days when photographs were stuck to the pages of an album, when aging occurred slowly, requiring the turn of several pages before reaching the back of the album.

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.

