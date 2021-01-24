Interesting observation regarding two Jan. 12 front page news reports. They seem related, with an obvious “solution.”
- Only 46% long-term-care center staff signed up for their “first in line” chance to be COVID-19 vaccinated;
- Some 72% of surveyed teachers would feel safe returning to 100% in-person instruction if COVID-19 vaccinated.
While one would hope our health care workers would eventually help in ending the pandemic, and full-time instruction returns to 100% in-person, doesn’t a “solution” to each situation seem built in?