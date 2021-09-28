If you haven’t seen the September issue of BizTimes.biz, check out the stories on the website for a glimpse of some impactful and inspiring young professionals — the 2021 Rising Star Award winners.
The 12 recipients of this year’s awards were recognized this month in a breakfast ceremony and highlighted in BizTimes.biz. It’s an award we’re proud to present, and it’s exciting to see the bright leaders coming up in the tri-state area. Our multimedia specialist, Paul Kurutsides, created videos introducing each award winner. These outstanding videos do a great job showcasing the vast talents of these individuals. See all the videos at https://tinyurl.com/tdz652s5.
Congrats to our 2021 Rising Stars:
Brian Davis, vice president at Cottingham and Butler.
Ellen Goodmann Miller, community and resource development specialist, Gronen; principal/consultant, Hawks Goodmann & Associates.
Gisella Aitken-Shadle, district adult education and literacy development director at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Lauren Minert, human resources manager, Kunkel and Associates.
Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Zach Hodge, executive vice president of operations at Hodge.
Andy Link, owner of Link Hydraulic.
Corey Young, multicultural adviser, University of Wisconsin-Platteville; founder Key City Pride.
Danielle Moore, manager, global parts order fulfillment C&F/JDPS, John Deere.
Eva Schmid, founder, Lotus Marketing Co.
Katie Thomas, president, Honkamp Krueger & Co.
Salute to Women
It’s not too late to join us for this year’s Salute to Women event. We’ll honor outstanding women in our community in four categories — Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. Tickets can be purchased at telegraphherald.com/salutetickets. Winners will be announced in the October issues of BizTimes.Biz and Her magazine and honored at the event. If you can’t make it to the breakfast, be sure to check out the livestream at TelegraphHerald.com.