March 21 was designated as World Down Syndrome Day by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 19, 2011. Exactly one week later, on Dec. 26, my husband and I welcomed Madilyn into our family. After her birth, we were surprised to receive her Down Syndrome diagnosis. World Down Syndrome Day is now a cherished event in our house; we celebrate Madilyn and raise awareness about the values of diversity and inclusion.

Down Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder which occurs randomly, across all ethnic groups. In the United States, the frequency is about one in 700 births. It is typical for human cells to contain 26 chromosomes (13 pairs: one from the mother, one from the father). A person with Down Syndrome develops with an extra, third copy of the 21st chromosome, thus the significance of 3/21 as the date for World Down Syndrome Day. The third chromosome can affect development and influence physical and intellectual skills.

Kathleen Klapatauskas is a mother of four, physical therapist and writer. She currently serves on the Miracle League of Dubuque Board of Directors.

