After reading and re-reading Representative Isenhart’s commentary in the June 13 TH, I believe I understand his point about what he calls “layabouts.” However, he fails to mention what, if any, legislation he or others would sponsor to get these so called layabouts back into the labor market.
Must we gravitate to the lowest common denominator to take care of people who refuse to work and take care of themselves at the expense of those of us who work, pay never-ending taxes and play by the rules?
Drive down any street in Dubuque County and count the help wanted signs. There is no good excuse for everyone who is able to work.