Authenticity is an important characteristic of living; that truth of an honest soul, knowing that he is who he is, lets himself be seen and hence known. Comfortable being oneself, aware there will always be critics and advocates, meeting others with that key of genuine emotion, like a song, and that honest language no acting can manufacture.
“Here I am!” a friend says without a word spoken.
One theory is that empathy and nonjudgment, unconditional positive regard and listening are the only other conditions necessary for health, the core of relationship, these elements the spirit of real living.
In these times of restriction and media narratives like fables of Grimm, of drama and deception when truth seems to be leaving our plane of living as if we once held the garden and are now losing it, the genuineness of a true friend is uplifting and redeeming.
Friends are said to be a family that we chose. In these times of restricted engagement which lessen the prospects of new friendships, do we think of friends as the precious gifts they are?
Robin Dunbar, a British evolutionary psychologist and emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, famously posited that humans can maintain 150 relationships at one time, and that these connections are organized into levels of intimacy: Your innermost circle consists of five best friends, followed by a level of 15 very good friends and a third layer of 50 casual friends. To maintain your relationships with your most intimate five friends, Dunbar says, you should see them at least once a week. “The next layer out, which is your 15-layer of good friends,” he adds, “you only see about once a month on average, or at least that’s the minimum, to keep them in that circle. The layer out beyond that, after 50, which I always think of as your yard barbecue friends ... they only need to be seen once every six months.”
In our time, the fields of friendly conversation have shifted.
That touch of engagement and authenticity enriches us. While friendships are indeed about maintenance — keeping in touch, scheduling time together — they don’t need to be exhausting.
According to recent research published in the journal Personal Relationships, Jeffrey Hall, a professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas, found that when people chose to engage with friends (rather than seeing them in an obligatory setting, like work), they reported feeling more connected and had a greater sense of well-being. Voluntary hangouts can mean grabbing an impromptu lunch with a pal in the middle of a workday or scheduling a call to catch up, as Hall says, and so long as each person is choosing to invest time in the other, you’re doing a service to the relationship.
As our physical and psychological thresholds for sociality changed, in the times of pandemic isolation, certain friendships no longer met our needs. Gone were the rhythms of the lunch break
“The pandemic made every person in every part of the world reflect at the same time about the value and meaning of our friendships and relationships,” says Kat Vellos, author of “We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships.”
Many of us got closer to fewer people. Velos noted, that when we’re lonely, it’s not that we need to meet more people, we need to go deeper.
Good conversation, as Emerson reminds us, is necessary glue for any friendship. But, given the social engagements during quarantine, there often seemed to be less and less to say to one another.
In his essay “Friendship,” from 1841, Ralph Waldo Emerson begins with a parable: about a “commended stranger” who arrives at another’s house, representing “only the good and new.” Brimming with good feelings, the two hit it off:
“We talk better than we are wont. We have the nimblest fancy, a richer memory, and our dumb devil has taken leave for the time.” But, after some dinner and some more talk, “the stranger begins to intrude... his definitions, his defects, into the conversation...”
The only friend worth having, Emerson tells us, is one who remains somewhat unknown, but authentic.
According to theory, the pandemic has changed the way we interact in important ways. First, we seem willing to be vulnerable, and more open and comfortable with this. And, our friendships appear to have become more intentional. Too, in these times, we have learned about the importance of in-person communication and small talk. We have learned, many of us, how much we need each other.