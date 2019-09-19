The basic economy middle seat. 26E.
The not-so-basic first-class window seat. 2A.
Everywhere we turn, there is classification. There is separation. There is up, down, left, right, good, better, best. We are constantly in competition with ourselves and those around us to “be better, do better, look better.”
Yet, at the end of the 2½-hour flight, regardless of where you are sitting, everyone lands at the same time.
What if we paused for a moment to appreciate the metaphor found within airline transportation? It kind of reminds me of serving in mental health. Individuals from all walks of life, coming together for a common purpose to “end up” differently from where they started.
Traveling is not an easy task. It takes time, planning, scheduling and, for some individuals, the process is not enjoyable. Just like addressing a mental health experience, it takes time, preparation and planning. Except, for airline travel, the narrative in our brains sees the end. We hope our destination is sunny and warm — yet that is not always the case.
At times, mental health experiences can make us feel stuck, sort of like being confined to an airplane seat. We can see a way out, however, we can only go as fast as the aircraft can carry us.
For some, this may be a situation provoking high anxiety, which is completely understandable. But for others, it is an opportunity for hope: believing that where you are going is made better by the entire travel process.
No one said that “doing better, getting better, looking better, feeling better” was going to be easy. In fact, some of the strongest people I know have faced some of life’s greatest challenges and heartbreak. Living with depression, losing someone to suicide, trying desperately to understand what bipolar is and how that affects the peer and their families.
However, when we are in the mindset of travel, we often forget how far we have come. Small travel successes mirror what it feels like getting out of bed after experiencing anxiety, grief, sadness.
Taking it a step further, some people fly direct and others have connecting flights.
And the biggest success is knowing that everyone has different flight patterns and schedules, just like knowing that I am not alone in my struggles.
While I may feel confined to my “basic economy middle seat,” I am not. Eventually, I can disembark the aircraft and move on to my final destination.
I like to think of NAMI — the National Alliance on Mental Illness — as the nation’s largest airline conglomerate. Many hubs using the same principles to help those we serve navigate travels.
We are, in fact, the nation’s largest advocacy group for mental health. We understand your journey and know what it takes to end up somewhere you never imagined, and we also know the hopes of navigating the ins and outs of where you are traveling. We connect with each other. Much like traveling on an airplane, everyone is in it together.
And that gives me something to believe in.