Luis Del Toro has kept not only all the promises he made when he first ran for Dubuque City Council, but has far exceeded my expectations.
He stood up for citizens’ rights to address the council in a fair manner. Del Toro has additionally remained a voice of reason on the council while also being able to provide much needed constructive critiques to items the council has voted on.
His platform was originally based on input from the citizens and not some ideology or bias that we often see in political candidates. He will always remain the voice of reason, as well as the council member who will stand up for something even if he must stand alone.
I have my fair share of disagreements with him here and there, but my respect for the level of integrity Del Toro has is far more than enough to make up for any differences. To me, integrity is more important than policy.
You can say you will do this or that, but what does it matter if you sit down when things get tough? How will you change the world in a positive way if you can’t stand up when the weight of your position bears down on you?
Luis Del Toro has my support again in this election and as long as he keeps his integrity he always will.
Editor’s note: The author was a candidate for Dubuque City Council in 2013.