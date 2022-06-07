For the fourth year in a row, we’re gearing up to recognize our Tri-state Farm Families of the Year, and nominations now are being accepted.
Go to telegraphherald.com/farmfamilies to nominate a local farm family in one of four farm categories: Dairy, livestock, grain and organic. Nominees must live in one of these seven counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson in Iowa; Grant or Lafayette in Wisconsin; or Jo Daviess in Illinois.
Each family will be featured in the September issue of our Tri-state Farm Life magazine as well as in the Telegraph Herald, and they will be honored at our annual banquet, scheduled for Sept. 29.
In the past few years, readers have really enjoyed these stories, and I think that’s typical of people in the tri-state area. We appreciate farmers. Even among those of us who have always lived in the city, most are just a generation or two removed from the farm. Around here, we know that food doesn’t just come from the grocery store and that farmers are some of the hardest-working people around.
Last chance to nominate a Rising Star
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking as the deadline nears to submit nominations for the 20th class of Rising Stars.
Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
This has become one of my favorite TH events because it introduces to the entire community the young leaders who are doing amazing things in our tri-state community. I love to see a diverse field of Rising Stars that includes people from all sectors of workforce and across the tri-states.
If you know someone — and you probably do — younger than 40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer in our area, please nominate them. It could be a coworker, a relative, a friend — even nominate yourself.
The Rising Star Awards are one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up. Send in a nomination and view past winners at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar. Nominations must be received by Saturday, June 11.
Get your BizTimes.biz issue this week
June marks the second all digital edition of our BizTimes.biz magazine. Beginning with the May issue, BizTimes.biz evolved in format and design, becoming a digital magazine, sent directly to your email inbox.
If you’re not getting your free copy of BizTimes in your inbox, you’ll want to. Sign up today at biztimes.biz/join-our-email-list to receive the digital magazine.
Watch for special pages
Congrats to all who got some serious steps on Saturday by participating in the Grandview Gallop. Today’s TH includes a special section with photos and stats.
Then watch for a special page, back by popular demand, on June 14 — Flag Day. We’ll print a full page, full color flag readers can pull out and display. It’s a great time of year to show your colors.
