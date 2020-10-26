I believe in America and the great opportunities that it offers its citizens.
I believe in legal immigration. I believe in our southern border wall to protect us from illegal trafficking of people and drugs. I believe in low unemployment and a good economy as we saw before COVID-19. I believe we need a strong defense and safe cities as well as trained police and fire departments. All lives matter. Job training is needed to help the unemployed get jobs. Buying American-made products is important. Tariffs should be imposed on foreign products to balance the budget.
I love America, and I served in the Navy. Those who don’t love America should be free to live in another county like some of the music people and actors who said they would if Donald Trump was elected in 2016 (but they didn’t follow through).
Let’s look at a few presidents: President Carter gave back the Panama Canal — that takes $10 million to $12 million income per day. President Clinton opened Vietnam to trade after the war, now we have 45% of our clothes from there. President Obama gave billions to Iran (our enemy).