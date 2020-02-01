It is both ironic and disturbing that Americans should support drug testing while they have begun to accept the legal use of marijuana.
Drug tests do not detect actual impairment or job fitness, but rather past use (inactive metabolites). Ironically, they are highly sensitive to and intolerant of off-the-job marijuana use.
Neither the safety nor efficacy of random testing has ever been demonstrated in Food and Drug Administration studies. It’s time to recognize that drug testing, especially for marijuana, is an insult to American values of freedom and personal privacy. And a 30-plus year fraud that has been cast upon the American workforce. I recommend that employers stop drug testing immediately.