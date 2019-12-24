I would like to take this opportunity to thank Luis Del Toro on behalf of a grateful city for the fairness and transparency in governance he demonstrated on the Dubuque City Council over the past four years.
My letter should not be needed, but it seems our mayor, in his haste at the Monday, Dec. 16 council meeting, forgot to thank Mr. Del Toro for his service on behalf of our citizens. So, “Thank you, Mr. Del Toro!”
Kudos to Mr. Brett Shaw for being the only one on Council to show any class or respect for the position they hold by acknowledging Mr. Del Toro’s service to our community, even if the two didn’t always agree. We need more of Shaw’s class, and less of the others’ political posturing and conflict of personality on our City Council. That starts with leadership. Our citizens deserve no less.
To Mrs. Roussell and Mr. Cavanagh, may your upcoming service on council be a pleasant and fruitful one for all of Dubuque! I wish you both well.