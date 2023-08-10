As my birthdays accumulate like coins in a piggy bank, it never occurred to me that the bank would one day be closed for deposits. Yes, life is finite. But that hard stop is so far down the road, we don’t mark it on our map. It exists in our minds as a remote possibility, like winning the lottery, but with less excitement.
Then Cheryl Mader died. For those of you who did not have the good fortune to have known Cheryl, she was a beacon of light from a sun we thought would never set. And yet that sun set in a tragic car accident with her husband and two of her grandchildren, all of whom fortunately survived.
Cheryl was a former mayor of Prairie du Chien. More important, she was a purveyor of goodwill. She possessed the ability to make you feel important, which is an extraordinary talent in an age when self-importance is not typically shared with those around us, but rather selfishly horded like currency. She had a radiant smile and a contagious laugh, which is to say she made a lasting impression.
Recommended for you
Ironically, my wife and I saw Cheryl and her husband, Dale Klemme, the night before their accident. Cheryl, as usual, made a lasting impression — expressed in the excitement of seeing her grandchildren the next day — that will have to last the rest of our lives. Our meeting was a chance encounter, the sort of calendar event on our timeline that reminds us that each meeting with our human counterparts is unique and not preordained to happen again.
Each meeting opens a window of opportunity, presenting an occasion to make those around us feel important. Each moment stands alone. Each could be our last chance to make a lasting impression.
I am writing this not simply as a tribute to Cheryl but as an appeal to you, my readers, not just those who are approaching the sunset of your lives — we all are — but to those of you just beginning — we can all begin again — and have the nascent ability to make better the lives of those around us. Other opportunities may come. The one we have today might not.
Acting on our opportunities presents choices. Mike McCabe, former head of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, says, “Choosing to act out of optimism and faith is only risky insofar as it might get you labeled a do-gooder. How that’s somehow considered a slur is beyond me, another of those great mysteries of life. Trying to do good, do what’s right, that’s the only sensible path, the only route that leads anywhere worth going.”
Optimism is in short supply as we face a myriad of problems that dominate the headlines. Yet optimism is the only viable path forward. It exists not just as an outlook toward solving problems, but as an attitude toward those around us. Hope is not daydreaming. Rather, it is a pathway to a good life on a daily basis.
I have had the privilege of witnessing the unleashing of optimism on a crowd of people, a deployment of goodwill as effective in moving the mood of a crowd as any insult in the arsenal of rhetoric. The Dalai Lama appeared before a packed audience at the Kohl Center several years ago, spreading his message of compassion to the thousands gathered in his presence. I was one of them.
Contrary to the notion that such compassion represents naivete in the face of a world seemingly full of hateful rhetoric, compassion exists as the only force capable of disarming hate.
It’s not required to be a world-renowned figure to spread goodwill. We all qualify. We can extend goodwill to those around us knowing that this simple gesture might be our last. We can be like Cheryl.
Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.