As my birthdays accumulate like coins in a piggy bank, it never occurred to me that the bank would one day be closed for deposits. Yes, life is finite. But that hard stop is so far down the road, we don’t mark it on our map. It exists in our minds as a remote possibility, like winning the lottery, but with less excitement.

Then Cheryl Mader died. For those of you who did not have the good fortune to have known Cheryl, she was a beacon of light from a sun we thought would never set. And yet that sun set in a tragic car accident with her husband and two of her grandchildren, all of whom fortunately survived.

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective. He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.