“Once you have the courts, you can pretty much do whatever you want.”
— Jason Stanley, author of How Fascism Works, on Twitter, Sept 2, 2022.
When I was writing my dissertation on the Voting Rights Act in the mid 2000s (and teaching “left-wing dogma” to students) at UW-Platteville, I failed to understand that the GOP attack on voting rights that I could see — the passage of voter ID laws — was in fact evidence of an attack on democracy as a whole. I also failed to think broadly about what makes a democracy work.
My dissertation focused on the conservative response to the VRA and I could see the Right’s desire to challenge the law in the Supreme Court. I naively thought that a court challenge would fail because the SCOTUS is apolitical and relies on precedent. Wrong!
I didn’t know that, since the passage of the VRA, conservatives (first Southern Democrats, later Republicans) had been building a conservative bar to bench pipeline, preparing to streamline a conservative legislative agenda by packing the federal courts with conservative justices. I also did not know that the Newt Gingrich-era mean and aggressive polarized political style would become a hallmark of the Republican party — one willing to lie, cheat and shirk traditional democratic norms for political gain.
Of course, voting access is essential democracy, but democracy also demands individual bodily autonomy, and a healthy democracy depends on an educated electorate.
Naively, I was shocked when the Shelby decision felled Section 5 preclearance and paved the way for closing polls in minority neighborhoods, limiting early voting, purging voting rolls, voter misinformation, and to the cultivation of the voter fraud lie. When these efforts didn’t produce a Republican win in 2020, GOP controlled states tripled down and passed even more draconian voting limits — like Georgia’s SB 202.
I’m still stunned that abortion access has been revoked through the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision. But the GOP has now captured the court and this means, that they can have pretty much whatever they want. I am not going to continue to be surprised by this.
Next, I think, will be an effort to destroy access to education. It, like voter suppression and abortion is an issue that conservatives have been complaining about for half a century despite clear mandates by the court to integrate K-12 and consider diversity in higher education admissions.
Conservative challenges to affirmative action admissions in higher education have been ongoing since consideration of race in admissions began in the 1970s. This term, affirmative action in admissions is on the docket and I won’t be surprised if the precedent of the last half century gets extinguished.
Just as suffrage was once restricted according to race, so was education, and we need to be concerned about public schooling as an institution. The anti-CRT and “school choice” voucher campaigns have again politicized the concept of integrated public education. This school year, my state has prohibited the instruction of anything that ‘might make a student feel racial guilt,’ (so no American history) and established a process for parents to challenge curriculums. Political Action Committees are funding two county school board races. It is not outlandish to think that these efforts will result in legal challenges that will erode or end the public school system.
The right to vote, access to healthcare, education, and a habitable environment all matter to democracy. We need to accept that unless these fundamental tenets are protected, our democracy will continue to erode . We must vote this November for leaders committed to restoring our democratic foundation, including the right to vote.
