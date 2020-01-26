Medicare for All would
“involve massive tax increases for the middle class” is an attack line Democratic presidential candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have recently used against the popular proposal.
Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, leading experts on income and wealth inequality, dispute this assertion and claim that “Funding universal health insurance through taxes would lead to a large tax cut for the vast majority of workers.”
This is one of their examples: Take the case of a person earning $50,000 a year; that person contributes $15,000 for health care through his/her employer. With an added income tax of 6% because of Medicare for All, he/she would have to pay about $4,000 more in taxes. But the net gain would be very large: $15,000-$4000 = $11,000 net gain! Now this person’s earnings would be $61,000 instead of $50,000.
Of course, the government is already paying for health care. There are the billions that federal agencies are paying for employees’ health benefits — employees such as the FBI and the VA. There are the massive savings to state and local governments for their employees’ health care. There are the trillions saved on Medicare and Medicaid. Much of the so-called new money needed to fund Bernie Sanders’ reform is already being collected as taxes. Let us not forget the huge tax subsidy to private health insurance — about $326 billion a year. Add the $400 billion in administrative savings and Medicare for All is paid for.