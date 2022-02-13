The controversy over what should and shouldn’t be taught about race in schools is interesting, because many adults don’t usually pay attention to curriculum. It is also unusual to oppose teaching things that “may make students feel uncomfortable or guilty” about America’s history.
This “guilt” would apparently fall on Whites, whose ancestors or forefathers were responsible for slavery, Jim Crow and historical discrimination, prejudice and racism. Today’s kids arguably are not personally responsible for historical events, and thus shouldn’t be allowed to feel uncomfortable or guilty about them. Being uncomfortable should be confined to those who are personally responsible.
But if personal responsibility is the fundamental factor, this would apply to “pride” as well. Long-ago events that we have been taught to be proud of were acts by ancestors and forefathers long before we were born. We should be alarmed that our kids may be taught to be proud of things that they cannot take personal credit for. This would be a kind of moral plagiarism.
If, however, being an American means shouldering the inheritance of our country, both good and bad, then we — and our children — need to learn historic truths. We must accept patriotic responsibility for our nation’s history, with pride as well as discomfort. We must recognize and teach our kids the truths of America’s past.
Ignorance is not bliss. It simply perverts both the present and the future, just as past ignorance and distortion have done to our present day.