I’m a “baby boomer” who bought a nice four bedroom house on the West side back in the early 1970s for roughly $25,000 that is paid off. I also live on a fixed income, and plus I am in good health.
Therefore, I would be a fool to move into another residence — a facility that would end up costing me more in two months, than what I presently live on in an entire year!
Largely, for that reason, I was offended to read where I am part of the housing problem in Dubuque.
Actually, the real difference is how I was raised back in the ‘40s and ‘50s compared to today. See, back then I learned to “save for a rainy day” — to “spend wisely” — to “waste not, want not” — to “get by with what I had.” I also learned to work for all I received and not live off handouts or the welfare system.
Sad to say, today’s young people have been taught to spend, spend, spend. To get the latest, the biggest, the most expensive thing out there — right now, not a minute later! Meanwhile, to only live for the moment. (Worse yet, the schools are not teaching money management, how to budget or how to spend wisely.)
No, the problem is not with the “baby boomers,” but with the attitude we’re instilling in our young people.