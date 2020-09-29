True or false? Our current president says we have rounded the corner on containing this virus. Answer: False. True or false? There are more than 500 selfish people in the city of Dubuque? Answer: True. This is evident by the 560 signatures on the petition submitted by UnMask Dubuque. There are three reasons why the pandemic is still going strong. Greed, selfishness and ignorance.
Letter: Selfish people contribute to pandemic surge
