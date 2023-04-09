Last week, one of the exonerated Central Park 5 published a statement on social media in response to the former president being indicted. In his post, Yusef Salaam parodied the now infamous full-page ad that Donald Trump paid $85,000 to publish in New York City newspapers to “incite animus” against Salaam and the four other young men wrongfully arrested for raping and murdering a woman jogger in Central Park.
The Central Park 5 were ultimately convicted, incarcerated and then exonerated in 2004.
For those unfamiliar, Trump’s ad demanded “Bring back the death penalty! Bring back the police,” called the five arrestees “thugs and murderers,” and noted that “civil liberties end when an attack on our safety begins” … speaking of the arrestees, Trump argued, “they must serve as examples so that others will think hard before committing a crime or an act of violence.”
It was essentially a Make America Great Again appeal, long before we got familiar with Trump as a master of that form.
Al Sharpton commented on the irony of this turn of events tweeting, “It is not lost on those of us who were there in 1989 that Donald Trump will likely walk into the same courthouse where the Exonerated 5 were falsely convicted for a crime they did not commit. …This is the same man who is now calling for violence when he must go through the criminal justice system. He will have to stand up in a courtroom and see firsthand what the criminal justice system is like. All I can say is, what goes around comes around.”
At the crux of American exceptionalism and White supremacy is the tacit tenet that White people and powerful people are exempt from the laws and consequences that the average person, and in particular nonwhite and poor people, are subject to. The selective argument that “no one is above the law” is for “those people.”
Presidents, in particular are generally perceived to be above the law. Sharpton is correct to note the historical significance of Trump’s impending trial in the same system suffered by the Central Park 5, however, what goes around will not, in fact, come around for Trump.
When Black and poor folks are indicted, the standard practice is to presume their guilt. But Trump will not be perceived to be a criminal just because he has been arrested, indicted and sued. Despite clear evidence of wrongdoing in all these indictments — New York, Georgia and D.C. and a lawsuit in New York — Trump, and his supporters will continue to believe that he is innocent, and society will accept him as a legitimate contender for the highest seat of authority.
If, or when, Trump is found guilty or liable, there will not be an unequivocal sentiment that he should suffer consequences for his wrongs. On the contrary, the notion that the system was weaponized against him, and characterizations of Trump, the martyr, will persist.
No billionaire will take out full-page print ads claiming Trump ought to be lynched, or that his criminal behavior or civil wrongs threaten the civil liberties of the whole of the nation even though in Trump’s case, they do!
I hope we average folk, we “those people” are motivated by of this situation to ignore Trump’s vitriol and false narrative and instead follow the directives in Saleem’s mock ad and work to “Bring back justice and fairness.” If that is historically impossible, because the system has yet to be universally fair, may we attempt to establish a justice system that works the same for former presidents as it does for everyone else.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
