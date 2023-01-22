The Jo Daviess County sheriff and state’s attorney recently concluded that their personal opinion on the State of Illinois’ laws is what dictates whether those laws should be enforced.

Never mind their oath to uphold the laws of the state; they will decide what’s enforceable.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

