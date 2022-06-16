Gun violence is terrorizing Americans. What, oh what, should we do?
Option 1, Guns2. With Guns2, we double down on guns. Bigger, greater velocity, guns with higher-capacity magazines! No barriers to gun ownership! We will need to make sacrifices. We will need to spend trillions “hardening” our schools, theaters, grocery stores, churches at the expense of everything else in our economy. Our economy may be hurt as more people choose to not to leave the safety of their homes. Our and our children’s mental health may suffer. But this is the option that the “original” framers of the Constitution would have supported as they sagely foresaw the replacement of the single-shot musket with the 100-round automatic assault weapon. The freedom to own a gun is much more important than the freedom to be alive and not live in fear!
Option 2, Smart Gun Regulation. This option would: ban all assault weapons; restrict gun purchases to those older than 25 who have passed criminal background and mental health checks, have taken a gun training course and waited 30 days; and implement red flag laws to temporarily remove guns from those with mental health crises. Of course, we will save trillions not “hardening” every place outside our homes. We would be free to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without the fear of being shot going about our everyday lives. Now, what would those writers of the Constitution, those “originalists,” have thought about this option?
