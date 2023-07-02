Many people find meaning, moral guidance, comfort, a sense of community and a way to preserve their cultural heritage through their religious affiliations.

In the U.S., we have usually been free to pursue the religion of our choice. The First Amendment to our Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Government should not favor one religion over another.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. She can be reached via email at bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.