Many people find meaning, moral guidance, comfort, a sense of community and a way to preserve their cultural heritage through their religious affiliations.
In the U.S., we have usually been free to pursue the religion of our choice. The First Amendment to our Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Government should not favor one religion over another.
Some conservative Christian lawmakers, however, have bastardized the meaning of freedom of religion, using it to push their own agendas and to deny government protection of other cherished freedoms.
They have outlawed nearly all abortions in their states, banned classroom discussion about gender identity, ordered teachers to report students who ask to be called by gender-neutral pronouns and nixed gender-affirming care for youths.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has increasingly let conservative Christian principles rule the day. In 2014, it said for-profit employers can deny insurance coverage for contraceptives based on their religious beliefs. It upheld former President Donald Trump’s order banning people from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. During the pandemic, it ruled that churches can hold indoor services, despite the danger they posed to public health. In its Dobbs decision last year, it overturned nearly 50 years of precedent regarding abortion.
“At the core of the Dobbs decision lies the conviction that the power of government can and should be used to impose a certain moral and religious vision — a supposedly biblical and regressive understanding of the Christian religion — on the population at large,” Kathryn Stewart wrote for The Guardian.
Instead of focusing on a message of love, many evangelical leaders have sought to win the culture wars, according to Andy Stanley, pastor of a mega-church and author of “Not in It to Win It.” They “pushed the idea that faithfully following Jesus meant the church must take control of major spheres of influence in society, even if that required aligning with political movements to gain power,” he wrote.
Leaders attached themselves to the party that’s curtailed voting rights, diminished other basic freedoms and repeatedly lied about the 2020 election. According to many historians, fundamentalists didn’t jump on the abortion issue — or other political questions — until several years after Roe v. Wade. That’s when they realized some religious-affiliated institutions were losing their tax-exempt status due to their segregationist policies.
Evangelical leaders then began using abortion as a wedge, saying it disrupted “family values” and that Christians were victims of secularism. Pastors and priests started to tell their congregations how to vote.
Sadly, conservative Christianity has a long history of racial oppression, beginning with the colonial times. Slaveholders used “religious justification to support, sustain and reinforce American slavery,” said Yolanda Pierce, dean of the Howard University School of Divinity. “When economic arguments failed, proslavery advocates turned to religion, insisting that God had ordained slavery for the current age.”
Later many religious leaders stood by while Jim Crow laws were enacted, Blacks were lynched and civil rights demonstrators were brutalized. Now they oppose teaching about systemic racism.
Being able to practice one’s religion is essential for many Americans. It lies at the foundation of our democracy. But using it to oppress others in the name of one’s own religious “liberty” is reprehensible.