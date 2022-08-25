Turkey on a fence

Turkeys gather on a fence in the author’s front yard.

 Kurt Ullrich

RURAL AMERICA — It was, I assume, a family gathering. Out by the railed fence in my front yard two adult wild turkeys and seven babies were rooting around in the grass, looking for insects, or snails. I call it a small flock. Fancier folks call a group of turkeys a “rafter.”

At first I didn’t notice the runt of the litter perched on the lowest fence rail, while all of the others were on the ground. There was something rather compelling, maybe even sad about the youngster. She was smaller than her brothers and sisters. Here’s where I’m to avoid anthropomorphizing what the little poult is thinking, what she is feeling. I can neither assign any importance to her perching on my fence nor can I extrapolate it into a larger meaning; simply a bird on a fence, one of those fleeting things to grab hold of, to take in.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

