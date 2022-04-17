The Dubuque County Zoning Board recently grappled with a case under the Planned Complex ordinance. Because of the nature of that zoning, the ordinance requires additional steps and a defined process for the board’s consideration. The ordinance was carefully developed by the zoning board, went through public comment, and ultimately was passed by county supervisors. It is the equivalent of county law. But in this case, those steps, that process, our laws, were ignored.
I (along with the zoning coordinator and the chair) requested that our county attorney, C.J. May, provide board members with advice on the case. He attended the zoning meeting and agreed that the process required by the ordinance had not been followed. But Mr. May provided no leadership, no advice. He was silent about the significance of refusing to follow the law.
The zoning board, with a 6-1 vote, and absent that important leadership, recommended that the zoning be approved. The supervisors, sharply divided, approved the zoning.
We now have terrible precedent and a very divided zoning board. The job of the county attorney is to provide legal leadership and advice to the county, including to county boards. The importance of that role cannot be overstated: the county is legally liable for not following county ordinances or cherry-picking how those are applied — and to whom.
Our county attorney is the guard at the gate for this, and he has consistently chosen to absent himself from doing his job.
We need a county attorney.
The author recently resigned her position on the Dubuque County Zoning Board.