If Sen. Joni Ernst wants “unity,” she ought to join President Joe Biden in fighting COVID-19, remediating climate change, and ensuring equity, rather than criticize him for reversing former President Donald Trump’s destructive executive orders. She blasted Biden within just four weeks of his inauguration (Telegraph Herald, Feb. 14), so her call for “unity” is nothing short of hypocrisy.
Ernst took umbrage with the fact that Biden issued 25 executive orders within his first two weeks in office. But 11 of the orders focused on protecting us from COVID, which Trump failed to do. Most of the others reversed orders that put migrants at risk, discriminated against certain populations or undermined environmental protections.
Of all the issues that have divided our nation the most, Trump’s claim of election fraud, his attempts to decertify the election and his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection top the list. Ernst knew there was no evidence of widespread election fraud, yet she played along with Trump’s Big Lie for weeks. Then Ernst refused to show “unity” with the majority of her fellow senators (seven Republicans and 50 Democrats) by voting to acquit him of insurrection.
Ernst seems to think “unity” means going along with whatever the Republican Party wants. During the eight years the GOP controlled both the Senate and the House, and even during the two most recent years when Democrats controlled the House, there was little compromise from Republicans; there was little “unity.” It’s time for Democrats to have some say.