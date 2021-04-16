In a recent article, our Gov. Kim Reynolds in an interview with WHO radio is asked if Iowa would be willing to help house the incoming migrant children at our southern border. Kim states, “This is not our problem. This is the president’s problem.”
First of all, as a parent, I would want to make sure that my children are safe, well fed and protected. Any parent who is living south of the United States who is sending their children on such a journey, is simply sending the children to a place that they know is safer than where they are living now.
As a Catholic and a Christian, I know that when Jesus Christ was on the earth He said to feed the hungry. He did not say that we can pick and choose which of the hungry we are to feed. It is our humanitarian duty to see what we can do for these children and see that they are fed and safe.
Regardless of what Gov. Reynolds stated!