In 2017, while pregnant with my second child and living in Portland, Ore., I sobbed watching the news that atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were measured at 410 parts per million (ppm) for the first time in recorded history. I was hopeless.

What was I thinking? How could I bring a child into a world that we had so spectacularly failed to protect? What kind of future exists in a world that we extract from with no thought to the future?

Bell is the sustainability coordinator for the City of Dubuque. She is responsible for delivering the mayor’s sustainability and resiliency priorities by working across city departments and with community partners to implement the Climate Action Plan. After 20-plus years on the West Coast, Bell returned to Iowa in 2018 with her partner and two daughters.

