In 2017, while pregnant with my second child and living in Portland, Ore., I sobbed watching the news that atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were measured at 410 parts per million (ppm) for the first time in recorded history. I was hopeless.
What was I thinking? How could I bring a child into a world that we had so spectacularly failed to protect? What kind of future exists in a world that we extract from with no thought to the future?
My sobs turned to happy ones upon her magical birth, but the feeling that our planet is in peril was a quiet, but persistent one.
Another quiet yet persistent feeling was that it was time to live closer to family. I had another magical moment when the opportunity to address climate change in my hometown presented itself in the form of a job as sustainability coordinator for the City of Dubuque.
I have been back home for almost four years now, and I am proud of my work. But I am just one person and it’s clearer to me now more than ever that climate action is everyone’s job.
What does climate change look like for Dubuque? We will continue to experience increased extreme weather events (heavier, more frequent rains, flash flooding, wind damage), and see more heat stress, decreased air and water quality, increased vector-borne disease, stress on our trees and agriculture, and exposure to more invasive species and contaminants.
It’s scary.
Do I feel helpless? Yes. Do I want to blame others? Yes. It is easy to think that individual action doesn’t matter (I find myself here often) and it is true that 77% of all global emissions are being created by 100 companies, but that doesn’t mean our actions as individuals aren’t equally important.
Here are a few simple ways you can start taking climate action today (and — bonus — many of these will save you money, too):
Increasing energy efficiency in your home. An energy audit by Green Iowa AmeriCorps can help identify ways to increase efficiencies, but you also can make a difference by turning your thermostat up a few degrees in the summer and down a few degrees in the winter.
Reducing your fuel usage by carpooling or using alternative transportation like The Jule, walking or biking, which offset greenhouse gas emissions.
Purchasing locally grown food reduces carbon emissions through transportation and provides fresher food, meaning decreased food waste. Dubuque’s Farmers Market is a great place to start!
The good news is Dubuque is well positioned to take on climate action. We have a long history of sustainability and a robust climate action plan full of things the city and community can do to not only reduce our greenhouse gas emissions but also to build resiliency and prepare for a changing world.
Your choices matter — voting and where you spend your dollars are climate action. The City of Dubuque’s 50% by 2030 Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan has actions for everyone to get involved. Several events have been scheduled, including a tree giveaway, a low-carbon diet competition and a complete streets bike ride to kickstart taking climate action!
My boisterous, opinionated second child is now 5 and thriving while we continue to have record atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. I want to enjoy my time on this planet while meeting my needs, but I want to do so without reducing my daughter’s ability and children everywhere to meet their needs in the future. I still sob sometimes when I think about it, but the difference now is I have hope and a plan. I invite you to join me. www.sustainabledubuque.org
Bell is the sustainability coordinator for the City of Dubuque. She is responsible for delivering the mayor’s sustainability and resiliency priorities by working across city departments and with community partners to implement the Climate Action Plan. After 20-plus years on the West Coast, Bell returned to Iowa in 2018 with her partner and two daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.