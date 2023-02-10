The large balloon launched by China, which drifted at a leisurely pace over North America until shot down by a U.S. F-22 fighter, is definitely an odd addition to international relations. Given today’s advanced satellite surveillance, along with other electronics plus human intelligence agents, the purpose of this floating device remains puzzling — and intriguing.

By tangible contrast, there is no denying China has become aggressive in Asia, claiming territories and waters well beyond established jurisdictions. Conflicts are myriad and are occurring in the context of China’s massive, sustained military buildup.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

