Abortion hurts women and kills babies. There are positive pro-life answers to crisis pregnancies that do not include killing babies and harming expectant moms.
Dubuque County Right To Life, Inc. educates about the facts of unborn life, the horror of abortion and the harm abortion does to women. So here are the facts: Planned Parenthood and the politicians who spoke at the recent Dubuque protest (Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and Rep. Lindsay James) support abortion for any reason or no reason, to be paid with Iowans’ tax dollars. Roe’s reversal will thankfully allow each state to set its own abortion laws.
Iowans will protect children waiting to be born and legislate real help for pregnant women in crisis. Women will not be prosecuted for aborting. They will be helped to choose life. The MOMS bill pending in the Iowa Legislature (More Options for Maternal Support) will assist Iowa’s 42 pregnancy care centers to assist women with tangible, real help like prenatal care, financial aid, educational and job assistance, diapers, parenting classes, car seats and cribs. It is help before and after the baby is born and would benefit pro-life organizations already doing this work for decades like Mary’s Inn, Clarity Clinic, and Birthright, all of which would put this money to good use.
Let’s take the millions in tax dollars Planned Parenthood has used for years to kill babies and hurt women, and use it to do some real good.
