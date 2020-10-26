I support Dave Baker for Dubuque County supervisor.
We started an ATV/UTV ordinance over two years ago. We contacted Dave, he did his own research and reached out to Wisconsin and talked to many businesses and to find out what kind of impact it had on their income. Now with it passed, the money that it brought to our county is awesome! People are buying machines and accessories and then going out with their families and enjoying the beautiful county roads and stopping for food and gas along the way. The ordinance really supports the local businesses.
Thank you to Dave for seeing what an economic boost this gave to our county. Dave gets things done. I’ve seen firsthand when residents had concerns on county issues, and I’ve seen Dave follow up and make sure measures were taken care of to resolve the issues. Re-elect Dave Baker.