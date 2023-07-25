Republican legislators in Wisconsin have just secured an unlikely win for school choice that is a ray of hope for the movement nationwide.

While many recent statewide school choice successes have come from Republican-controlled governments, Wisconsin Republicans struck a deal with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that benefits both parties. A school choice win in a divided government is rare. Wisconsin can serve as an example of how other divided governments can advance this educational movement.

Miranda Spindt is a policy associate at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.