An effort to bring a new approach to meals for seniors to Dubuque County is a great idea and deserves support.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has requested $25,000 to bring an Iowa Café location to Dubuque County to offer free, nutritional, daily meals to senior residents. The agency pitched the project to Dubuque County supervisors this week in hopes of getting a piece of the $19 million the county was granted via the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Iowa Café would be a positive use of the money. Through the program, the agency partners with locally-owned restaurants to offer a separate menu, developed between the restaurant and an agency nutritionist. Then, residents 60 and older can get a free meal from that menu.
Here is a solution truly designed with seniors in mind. What a nice departure from the traditional congregate meal site.
As baby boomers age, we’re seeing a generation of more vibrant and social seniors than in decades past. (Seventy is the new 50?) But it’s also a group that might not be regularly getting nutritionally-valuable square meals. Getting a senior meal option at a restaurant feels a lot more integrated into day-to-day life than some other approaches.
Here’s hoping the Iowa Café project gets a share of the federal aid.
Looks like Mother Nature will give the Midwest a nice respite next week with some warm sunshine coming our way. What better time to shake off the winter doldrums and get out into the great outdoors.
For enjoying or hiking on beautiful, interesting and challenging topography, it’s tough to beat the tri-state area. Dozens of parks provide amazing terrain to traverse throughout the area. No matter how much you hike in this area, we will bet there are some locales you’ve yet to discover.
Sunday’s Telegraph Herald highlighted just such spots. While the area has dozens of county and state parks offering opportunities for hiking, biking, paddling, camping and other activities, News Editor Allie Hinga focused on some of the lesser-known spots in her Sunday piece.
Try fishing at Baileys Ford Park in Manchester, Iowa, or traversing the bluffs of Nelson Dewey State Park in Cassville, Wis., or hike one of Iowa’s three true canyons at Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area in Bernard, Iowa. Wherever you go, you’ll find hidden treasures abound in this Driftless area.
Get out there and enjoy the scenery.
Speaking of loving the tri-state outdoors, a group of Galena, Ill., residents are making sure the area’s scenic spaces continue to thrive.
Galena Area Land Enthusiasts, known as GALE, have made it their mission to help the forest ecosystem in Jo Daviess County. Over the past 10 years, GALE has restored more than 50 acres of prairie and oak savanna and helped construct more than 10 miles of public trails at Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation natural areas. Those efforts earned the group the 2022 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award.
Recently, the group worked at Horseshoe Mound Preserve to restore the bluff to its pre-European settlement state as an oak-hickory savanna.
Over the years, volunteers have dug up thistles and sprayed the roots of invasive species to keep them from regenerating, choking the natural habitat.
Green thumbs up for these folks who have helped make nature’s beauty accessible to all.