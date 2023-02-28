I made the swift decision Saturday night to eliminate the Dilbert cartoon from our comic page lineup. The Sunday comics section had been printed in advance, so the change went into effect Monday.
The creator of the Dilbert comic strip hosts a YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” on which he espouses his views on various topics. I’ve seen some clips of the show, and I can’t say I share Adams’ views in most cases. But until last week, I had never heard anything that stopped me cold and made me rethink providing him a platform in our paper. After all, we run the work of a variety contributors. Our editorial page runs the gamut from conservative to liberal, and no one person could possibly agree with all of them. That’s the beauty of public discourse.
But Adams’ comments last week were far out of the realm of a political statement. His words were a bald-faced, racist screed. Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be White.” Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.
Adams, who is White, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”
“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said on his Wednesday show.
That’s not a statement any of us should overlook. That is an opinion that goes to the heart of some of the biggest problems with race we have in this country.
I have tried, particularly in the past few years, to educate myself and to give our readers and our community opportunities to better understand race relations in our country. And I know for a fact it is having an impact. I have witnessed conversations — including at the community conversations hosted by the TH and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque — in which real challenges and hurtful incidents are openly discussed. These aren’t issues with ready solutions, but anyone who has been a part of such a conversation understands that talking is a starting point. And we have to keep talking.
What Adams professes runs completely counter to that mindset. He suggests slamming the door and building the divide. That’s not just an opinion I disagree with. It’s just plain wrong.
Adams defended himself on social media against those whom he said “hate me and are canceling me.” I’m sure some of our readers will throw the cancel culture phrase at me or sling the flavor-of-the-day insult — “woke.”
I’m happy to discuss this decision further, but I can tell you that I won’t change my mind. This isn’t typical. I don’t disengage with every person I disagree with. On the contrary, I’ve had robust areas of disagreement on a spectrum of issues with all kinds of people — including local leaders, businesspeople and elected officials. That’s a regular occurrence and comes with the territory of running a newspaper.
But I will not brook the likes of this shameless racism on a public platform — a platform built on the backs of newspapers who have run this comic and given Adams the notoriety he enjoys. And I certainly will not continue to pay him for the privilege to run his work. We pay close to $5 a day for the Dilbert strip to run 365 days a year. That ends now.
I’m sorry that this means the loss of a comic strip many people enjoy. But I cannot and will not overlook what the creator espouses to a following we helped build.
Now how about that conversation ...
Next week brings our sixth in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This time, we will talk about safe neighborhoods, and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce serves as the event sponsor.
Our event will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., with a 6 p.m. presentation. Participants can anticipate an honest conversation aimed at identifying challenges, resources and opportunities related to safe neighborhoods. We’ve reached out to our key community stakeholders in this arena, including neighborhood associations, the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support, Dubuque Police Department and others.
Our partners from the community foundation will share some key information from new data they have collected and will invite everyone to participate in future conversations that will help build Dubuque’s Community Equity Profile — a guide for the community to understand its strengths and opportunities to improve access to critical resources so all people can thrive.
For more information, to register or check out recordings of previous conversations, go to deidbq.com. We hope to see you there.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. She can be contacted via email at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
