I made the swift decision Saturday night to eliminate the Dilbert cartoon from our comic page lineup. The Sunday comics section had been printed in advance, so the change went into effect Monday.

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip hosts a YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” on which he espouses his views on various topics. I’ve seen some clips of the show, and I can’t say I share Adams’ views in most cases. But until last week, I had never heard anything that stopped me cold and made me rethink providing him a platform in our paper. After all, we run the work of a variety contributors. Our editorial page runs the gamut from conservative to liberal, and no one person could possibly agree with all of them. That’s the beauty of public discourse.

