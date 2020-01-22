Star Parker’s recent column on Elizabeth Warren (Jan. 6) illustrates how ineffectual political commentary can become when mixed with religious beliefs.
As a political conservative, Parker objects to Warren’s proposals for increased taxes and her support for new ideas like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal. Fair enough. We need some check on liberalism’s enthusiasm for expanding the role of government in our economy.
But Parker vehemently insists on framing Warren and the American left in Christian terms. Rather than acknowledging that planning for the future is what we ought to expect of political candidates, or rebutting the specific plans themselves, Parker lambastes liberals for presumptuously believing they possess “divine wisdom.”
“Warren thinks she’s God,” Parker blasts from her pulpit, “and a shockingly high number of Americans seem ready to line up and worship her.”
For Parker taxation is not a reasonable requirement for a civilized society but an outright theft of private property motivated by “sinful envy.”
This is all heat and no light; it is political punditry at its worst.
Parker notes that over the past decade the percentage of Americans who identify as Christians has declined significantly and the number who are “religiously unaffiliated” has dramatically increased.
This is to be expected when political ideology and religious belief are so closely aligned, as in Star Parker’s case. Her comments are an affront to all who value our secular democracy.