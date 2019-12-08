In last month’s Dubuque Community School Board election, the only four candidates on the ballot claimed the four available seats. Three of the four are incumbents, so the lineup will not much change Monday evening when the election victors will be sworn in for four-year terms.
However, there will be one major change: the departure of Tom Barton.
Barton, who did not seek re-election, is concluding a total of 13 years as a school board member. What makes Barton’s volunteer service particularly noteworthy is not its duration or that he served it in two chunks (2001 to 2006 and 2011 to 2019).
Rather, Barton brought to the position a rare and important blend of business sense and experience in education. From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, Barton was a district teacher and coach before becoming an investment adviser. He understood dollars and cents as well as the challenges of the classroom, the playing field and school bureaucracy.
He built upon that foundation a deep-seated belief — he said it so often over the years, we almost became tired of hearing it — that it is the citizens, not school officials, who “own the joint.” That the school district exists to serve the taxpayers and their children, not the other way around.
Thus, when it came to feedback about the schools, citizens found in Barton a willing ear.
That attribute came into play on many occasions, but none more important than during what we will label “IT-Gate.” In 2012, the superintendent at the time, Larie Godinez, essentially blew up the district’s information technology department and pushed for the district to contract with Dell for equipment and services.
While board colleagues expressed some reservations about pursuing such a deal, Barton was the lone member to vote against it. Though he lost on that decision, he won credibility among community members and district employees possessing information and concerns about what was going on. These citizens tagged Barton as someone they could talk to and who would listen.
And listen he did. As more information came to light and the scope of the IT debacle came into clearer focus for the entire school board, momentum shifted. Just two months after that initial vote, Godinez was gone.
Barton was vindicated, if any vindication was in order, but he certainly did not lord it over his fellow board members. There was no time for “I told you so.” They had work to do, including finding a new superintendent and shoring up public confidence in the board’s judgment.
Before and after that very messy and very public episode, Barton was unafraid to ask tough questions, challenge group-think and speak his mind. And, with a good-natured jab, we’ll add that, based on the length of some of those conversations, he had plenty on his mind.
Seriously, and with all due respect to his successor, the clearly capable Kate Parks, Tom Barton is leaving big shoes to fill.
The community owes him its thanks for his service.