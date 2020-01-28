The rapidly growing news story about the dangerous strand of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in China is an excellent example of the importance of getting information from a trusted news source.
Note: Your friend’s Facebook feed is not a trusted news source.
On Friday, we reported that six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students were being monitored for the virus, having just returned from China. But none of those students was showing any symptoms.
These students were among the 63 people nationwide being monitored as of Friday. Understand that: 63 people — in the whole country.
So no, someone your sister-in-law knows probably doesn’t have it. On Friday, just two cases in the United States had been identified — one in Chicago and one in Washington state. As of Monday afternoon, that number had risen to five, but none in Iowa.
Yet the rumors on social media were so rampant that both the Iowa Department of Public Health and Dubuque County health officials had to make clear that, despite rumors to the contrary, there are no cases in the county, the area or the state of Iowa.
Misinformation is a significant issue in trying to educate people about a health concern. The rumor mill can be dangerous in many circumstances. But stopping the spread of false information — the kind of information that can cause people to panic — is vitally important.
As experts work hard to address this deadly virus, citizens should take care to seek out only trusted news sources when looking for information.
Saluting the sistersWe got some nice feedback on Allie Hinga’s story last week about the three remaining religious sisters who teach in area Catholic schools. The main comment was the same: That’s it? Just three?
Times have changed.
When I was a kid at Holy Ghost School, there was a sister teaching in each grade. In the 1970s, Holy Ghost was the biggest Catholic school in the state with 1,700 students. Each class had four or five sections, so maybe a quarter of the teachers were sisters. Even that was far less than my older siblings’ experience.
I thumbed through the 1964 Wahlert yearbook and counted the religious faculty members. Of the 91 people on staff, 51 were sisters and 16 were priests.
I was happy to see there are still some sisters making an impact in our Catholic schools. I owe the sisters — particularly the Franciscans in my formative years — a debt of gratitude for the strong education they instilled in me. It was those sisters who drilled spelling and grammar into our heads and first encouraged me as a writer. So many of those early lessons have stuck with me.
Remembering a loyal correspondentCommunity newspapers like ours rely on eyes and ears in outlying communities to supply news tips, cover meetings and generally just keep us apprised of the news in area towns. Recently we lost a loyal correspondent in Pat McTaggart, of Elkader, who served that role for the TH for more than 25 years.
McTaggart, 70, was a longtime freelance writer for the Clayton County Register. According to the Register, he was recently presented a Quilt of Valor honoring his service to his country. He was also active with the Clayton County Veterans Affairs Commission and the Emergency Management Commission.
For us, Pat contributed stories on government meetings and kept us informed on what was the talk of town in his neck of the woods. We offer our condolences to his family and salute his loyal commitment to community journalism.