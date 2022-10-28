The TH again missed the mark on their choice for Dubuque County attorney.

As we have seen from the ongoing disaster of the last four years, the job requires much more than legal experience: it requires the temperament and skills to hire, retain and manage lawyers and staff; fairly and creatively deal with prosecutions; compassionately deal with victims; and an ability and willingness to address civil law issues.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.