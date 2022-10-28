The TH again missed the mark on their choice for Dubuque County attorney.
As we have seen from the ongoing disaster of the last four years, the job requires much more than legal experience: it requires the temperament and skills to hire, retain and manage lawyers and staff; fairly and creatively deal with prosecutions; compassionately deal with victims; and an ability and willingness to address civil law issues.
Our county attorney has to be a good manager.
Scott Nelson has none of this. He has no experience managing people — or being managed. His ideas about domestic violence show a lack of compassion and life experience. His discussion about “just knowing” about criminals and victims based upon his perception of their background is arrogant and deeply concerning. His views about management of staff, crime and victims are rigid, dated and troubling. His public comments demonstrate a disregard for the life experiences and opinions of people who do not share his background — and skin color.
Sam Wooden has everything this job requires. He has repeatedly proven to be a very intelligent and skilled trial lawyer. He will attract, retain and manage good lawyers and staff. Sam has a great personality and well-developed interpersonal skills. He has the skills and compassion and life experience to lead the county attorney’s office effectively, efficiently, fairly, creatively and with compassion.
Sam brings fresh perspective and management to an office that desperately needs just what he offers.
Please join me in voting for Sam Wooden for Dubuque County attorney.
